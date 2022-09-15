This update is focused on improving mission-related aspects, especially mission difficulty, as follows:
- First of all, two additional difficulty levels have been prepared that are lower than before. Now Sweepers can experience a total of 5 difficulty levels. As a result, there have been changes to the fine-tuning and difficulty selection UI for each difficulty. The candy icon was adopted as the icon for the first 2 levels of difficulty, and the remaining 3 difficulties were expressed as a skull icon.
- The details of the improvement are briefly as follows.
For each level of difficulty, there is a change in the time limit of the detailed objectives, and the type and frequency of appearance of monsters have changed. Also, the AI patterns and max HP of some monsters have changed. For example, Conopeum's maximum health is at 50% of the previous version, and the AI pattern has changed, such as removing the pattern that moved rapidly from side to side. Minor adjustments were made to the movement and stun times of the Hirudon in the Sewer Buster mission.
In the mission selection UI, depending on the difficulty, the mission reference image for the difficulty in which the boss appears and the difficulty in which it does not appear is different. In the Warp Station, when the user selects the difficulty level that the boss appears, the image of the boss that appears is displayed on the mission selection UI.
Changed files in this update