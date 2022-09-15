Game Update | 0.9.15.2ea

Changelog:
NEW
- Rebuilt and extended the Kiel Canal map
CHANGES
- Changes in long casting mechanics so they are more precise right now
FIXES:
- Fixed a major issue with the rod that caused permanent notification "set in use" and locked teleport functionality.
- Fixed issue with 3rd hand showing while fishing
- Fixed issue with map licenses after downloading Steam Cloud Save
- Minor fixes for quests based on players' feedback
Info: We will take care of the Russia map right now. Reworking it will take us about 4-5 weeks (maybe less).
Regards,
UFS2 Team
