Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 15 September 2022

Game Update | 0.9.15.2ea

Share · View all patches · Build 9522953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

NEW

  • Rebuilt and extended the Kiel Canal map

CHANGES

  • Changes in long casting mechanics so they are more precise right now

FIXES:

  • Fixed a major issue with the rod that caused permanent notification "set in use" and locked teleport functionality.
  • Fixed issue with 3rd hand showing while fishing
  • Fixed issue with map licenses after downloading Steam Cloud Save
  • Minor fixes for quests based on players' feedback

Info: We will take care of the Russia map right now. Reworking it will take us about 4-5 weeks (maybe less).

Regards,
UFS2 Team

