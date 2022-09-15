Game Update | 0.9.15.2ea

Changelog:

NEW

Rebuilt and extended the Kiel Canal map

CHANGES

Changes in long casting mechanics so they are more precise right now

FIXES:

Fixed a major issue with the rod that caused permanent notification "set in use" and locked teleport functionality.

Fixed issue with 3rd hand showing while fishing

Fixed issue with map licenses after downloading Steam Cloud Save

Minor fixes for quests based on players' feedback

Info: We will take care of the Russia map right now. Reworking it will take us about 4-5 weeks (maybe less).

Regards,

UFS2 Team