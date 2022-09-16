Railbound v1.06 (16 Sep 22)

v1.06 brings in (what we hope is) a long-awaited fix for certain devices struggling with long loading times and freezes, as well as some additional minor improvements.
Patch notes for Railbound v1.06:
- Updated Unity version to 2021.3.9f1,
- > This should fix issues with VSync on MacOS & other various problems,
- Updated game logo during loading screens,
- > Because it took a whole week for one of us to notice that we were using the older version in-game,
- Updated layout in 3-3A to prevent unwanted solution,
- Improved long loading times / freezes on certain devices,
Known issues for Railbound v1.06:
- [Steam Deck] Input is not working as intended, for a workaround please refer to https://steamcommunity.com/app/1967510/discussions/0/3426698343833828352/#c3426698343835002953
Changed files in this update