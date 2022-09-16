 Skip to content

Railbound update for 16 September 2022

Railbound v1.06 (16 Sep 22)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.06 brings in (what we hope is) a long-awaited fix for certain devices struggling with long loading times and freezes, as well as some additional minor improvements.

Patch notes for Railbound v1.06:

  • Updated Unity version to 2021.3.9f1,
  • > This should fix issues with VSync on MacOS & other various problems,
  • Updated game logo during loading screens,
  • > Because it took a whole week for one of us to notice that we were using the older version in-game,
  • Updated layout in 3-3A to prevent unwanted solution,
  • Improved long loading times / freezes on certain devices,

Known issues for Railbound v1.06:

Changed files in this update

