New Weapon System Updated

We’d be excited to announce the new version of Tower Defender is released. To celebrate, we are hosting a REVIEW CONTEST campaign from Sep. 15th-Sep. 29th on our Discord , we have prepared high-value prizes for all players with a 100% winning rate, join us now!

In this version, we create the weapon for each hero, now you can incarnate your favourite hero and take up the weapon to fight with the enemy! You will experience the magic of Surtr's fire hammer, Sylvanas' crossbow, Rikimaru's dagger, Froster's magic wand, and Calypso's flute for the first time. Welcome to leave FEEDBACKS to help us optimize the current version . We hope to bring a better gaming experience for you!

New Update Features：