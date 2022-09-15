Patch 1.5.7.15116

Season 23 Patch
Season 23 features:
- [adjusted for the current season] Quest for chests: We’ve placed 22 chests for you to find on River Town and all throughout the map. Finding each one and retrieving its contents will reward you with a buff to one of your attributes.
- [added] River Town rent price is set to 0$.
- [added] Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400 oz.
- [removed] Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out.
Fixed issues:
- Digging 70% of each claim would not unlock the “Deep Enough” achievement.
- Buying every vehicle would not unlock the “All I Wanted Was a Car” achievement.
- Buying items via the Tablet would allow the player to exceed the maximum purchase limit.
- Restarting the game would reset max Loan Amount back to 600$.
- When gold panning, some nuggets would display incorrect washing status.
- Adjusted The Pickup crash sound.
- Adjusted collision boxes on Pine Valley.
- Other visual bug fixes.
Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.
You're awesome human beings!
