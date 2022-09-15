Patch 1.5.7.15116

Share · View all patches · Build 9522861 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Season 23 Patch

Season 23 features:

[adjusted for the current season] Quest for chests: We’ve placed 22 chests for you to find on River Town and all throughout the map. Finding each one and retrieving its contents will reward you with a buff to one of your attributes.

River Town rent price is set to 0$.

Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400 oz.

Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out.

Fixed issues:

Digging 70% of each claim would not unlock the “Deep Enough” achievement.

Buying every vehicle would not unlock the “All I Wanted Was a Car” achievement.

Buying items via the Tablet would allow the player to exceed the maximum purchase limit.

Restarting the game would reset max Loan Amount back to 600$.

When gold panning, some nuggets would display incorrect washing status.

Adjusted The Pickup crash sound.

Adjusted collision boxes on Pine Valley.

Other visual bug fixes.

Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.

You're awesome human beings!

