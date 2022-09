Share · View all patches · Build 9522827 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This is our level hack of Micro Mages!

Micro Mages Second Quest ROM added to ROM folder (right click game in your steam library + "browse local files")

Sorry, for now, you can't play it directly via Steam, you'll have to use an NES emulator. See readme.txt in the ROM folder.