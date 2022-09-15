1.8.9.8 official and beta version fixes and updates

This update synchronizes the version number of the beta version and the official version. The version number is 1.8.9.8 without any update in this update. The official version can also open the creative workshop function.

Changelog

Fixed the issue that the Steam client would be automatically launched when the Steam achievement was activated in the previous version

Fix the crash problem of switching back and forth between multiple screens in the previous version (to be tested)

Fixed the problem that the custom configuration of the calendar icon in the previous version was invalid. From the previous version, you can add the calendar configuration to the theme of the icon pack. You can create the config.ini file in the themes/theme folder/icons/config.ini file and then Copy the custom calendar content in the config.ini configuration file in the program directory to the config.ini in the theme, the configuration node is the content under [cal], you can switch the icon pack and automatically switch the calendar icon function

Fixed the issue that the WSA program in the previous version could not be started from the dock

Fixed the problem that when the previous version of the launchpad or other paths had repeated slashes \, the path recognition was incorrect, resulting in display errors

Corrected traditional Chinese translation, thanks to netizen @nightsnowlinouo

This update cancels the function of uploading skins and icon themes in the creative workshop. Because the items uploaded in the creative workshop are too messy, many people cannot switch in the preferences after subscribing, so the uploading function is temporarily cancelled. The theme editor upload will be added later to prevent the problem of uploading wrong items

The next version preview, also the last beta version 1.8.9.9

Complete all Workshop functions