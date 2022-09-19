 Skip to content

Quantum Tripper update for 19 September 2022

Quantum Tripper | Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9522592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Laser no longer looks like it was drawn in MS Paint
-Canvases are now known as Artwork because reasons
-Bug fixes, light fixes, texture fixes, & prepping for bigger things to come

