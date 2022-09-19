-Laser no longer looks like it was drawn in MS Paint
-Canvases are now known as Artwork because reasons
-Bug fixes, light fixes, texture fixes, & prepping for bigger things to come
Quantum Tripper update for 19 September 2022
Quantum Tripper | Small Update
-Laser no longer looks like it was drawn in MS Paint
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update