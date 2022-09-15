Update v0.4.2

Hi everyone,
Version 0.4.2 is now live. I've added 3 new Curio's and improved UI for players that like to have a lot of cards in their hand.
Patch notes:
• Added new Curio: Credit extractor
• Added new Curio: Credit scrapper
• Added new Curio: Item excavator
• Cards are now shown in more appropriate positions in your hand when you have more than 6 cards.
• Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when trying to draw a card while the draw deck and discard deck are empty.
Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.
Enjoy!
Alexander
