Update v0.4.2

Hi everyone,

Version 0.4.2 is now live. I've added 3 new Curio's and improved UI for players that like to have a lot of cards in their hand.

Patch notes:

• Added new Curio: Credit extractor

• Added new Curio: Credit scrapper

• Added new Curio: Item excavator

• Cards are now shown in more appropriate positions in your hand when you have more than 6 cards.

• Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when trying to draw a card while the draw deck and discard deck are empty.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!

Alexander