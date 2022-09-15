 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shapebreaker - Tower Defense Deckbuilder update for 15 September 2022

Update v0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9522572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Version 0.4.2 is now live. I've added 3 new Curio's and improved UI for players that like to have a lot of cards in their hand.

Patch notes:
• Added new Curio: Credit extractor
• Added new Curio: Credit scrapper
• Added new Curio: Item excavator
• Cards are now shown in more appropriate positions in your hand when you have more than 6 cards.
• Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when trying to draw a card while the draw deck and discard deck are empty.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!
Alexander

Changed files in this update

Depot 1924011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link