Armoured Commander II update for 15 September 2022

Update 1.2.10

15 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CNG: Much improved player target selection handling on the Scenario layer (thanks Vanagandr!)
CNG: Firepower resolution window now displays a bar graph of possible outcomes (thanks Vanagandr!)

FIX: AI units now get a morale bonus when in Stone Buildings terrain (thanks Vanagandr!)
FIX: Better calculation of Firepower resolution odds (thanks Vanagandr!)
FIX: Keyboard inputs for alternate layouts were not being mapped properly on the Campaign Options menu
FIX: Incorrect button inputs set for Increase Stat and Set Tank Nickname commands

