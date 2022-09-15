Update 1.2.10

CNG: Much improved player target selection handling on the Scenario layer (thanks Vanagandr!)

CNG: Firepower resolution window now displays a bar graph of possible outcomes (thanks Vanagandr!)

FIX: AI units now get a morale bonus when in Stone Buildings terrain (thanks Vanagandr!)

FIX: Better calculation of Firepower resolution odds (thanks Vanagandr!)

FIX: Keyboard inputs for alternate layouts were not being mapped properly on the Campaign Options menu

FIX: Incorrect button inputs set for Increase Stat and Set Tank Nickname commands