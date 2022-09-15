Preview of Update on Sept. 16th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Arkrance commanders, the following is the preview of the upcoming update.

1. Misty Mountains Adjustment

Misty Mountains difficulty decreased

Level Expansion: Level expanded to 31-40 levels

2 New Heirlooms

2. Index System (Blackguard Info)

The hero index system can view hero info now

3. Guild System Optimization

The daily EXP gained of the guild has been limited, in order to prevent some guild presidents from repeatedly adding and kicking out guild members to gain guild EXP. Players who are kicked out of the guild will no longer have a 2-hour CD to wait to join a new guild. Players who have joined the guild will not appear in the application list of other guilds. The waiting time for disbanding a guild has been changed from 1 hour to 1 day. Fix the bug that after the guild has been disbanded, the countdown of guild disbandment is still existing. Fix the bug of pass new members' applications in batch. The guild interface has added the Guild Shop tab, and the Guild Shop has 7 days refresh CD now. Guild Shop has added a new item - Energy Core (Qty: 150), each price is 3 Guild Coins. Fix the bug that the number of guild members won't auto refresh after adding new members.

4. New Academy Gifts Bonus

Reset Academy Gifts immediately after update

The duration of the new Academy Gifts has been reduced to 14 days, and can obtain any A-rank shards and many Sharpening Stones now.

5. Replacement of the Skill of Forging Gear

Ruby Diamond: When Ruby Diamond deals lightning damage, it has a 10% chance to trigger a sky thunder, causing lightning damage to the target and all enemies within 3 meters around it.

Glory of Thunder: Increases the healing effect, when Exotic Merchant is equipped, increases the number of bounces of the healing chain by 3 and the cap by 1.

Head of Gargoyle: Each summoned creature on the field will increase own damage reduction. When the Pure Slime is equipping it, the number of small slime summoned increases by 1.

Highmountain Boots: When a teammate dies, give 40% of Max HP to revive and restore their HP. This effect will not trigger when the carrier's HP is lower than 40%, and units with the same effect cannot be resurrected.

6. New S Blackguard: Kingdom Huntress Nia

Skill Blast Heavy Crossbow

Fires a large bolt forward, the bolt will explode when it reaches the location or touches the target, deals physical damage to all enemies with 3 meters. And sending it into a state of Mutilate, increases it damage taken by 20% for 6 sec.

Ultimate Skill Toxic: Bolt Rain

Fires numerous poisoned bolts at the enemy in front, deals physical damage to each enemy it touches, and each bolt hits the target will poison it, last for 10 sec.

Awakening Skill 1: Malicious Hunting

When a basic attack hits, there is a 50% chance to poison the target for 10 sec.

Awakening Skill 2: Visual Deprivation

If the target hit by [Blast Heavy Crossbow] is under [Poison] state, there is 100% chance to [blind] the target for 6 sec.

Awakening Skill 3: Toxicity Deepen

When [Toxic Bolt Rain] hits the target, increases the chance of the target be critically hit by normal attack and skill by 10% for 10 sec.

Awakening Skill 4: Multi-Bolt

The number of targets hit by normal attack +3, the chance of deals [Poison] increases by 50%.

7. After the arena is reset, players are now randomly assigned to the arena

8. A-rank hero's front can no longer be upgraded

9. The max number of floors in The Tower of Suncaller is increased to 4000 floors

10. The daily diamond reward of Lifetime Card has been increased from 40 diamonds to 100 diamonds

11. When breakdown a Mythical Gear, a confirmation box will pop up, and it will prompt that a Mythical Gear will be breakdown.

12. Equipment Affix Adjustment

New main affix of Belt: All Damage Reduction

New main affix of Glove: Physical and Elemental Damage Reduction

Bug Fixes and Optimizations: