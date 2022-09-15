V1.00202209152000 Updates

- The ALT+ENTER hotkeys have been disabled because of the bug it may triggered. Please switch between fullscreen and window mode via "Options - Display".
- Fixed the problem that some enemies may respawned at wrong positions.
- Fixed some wrong mechanism data.
- Fixed some wrong level configuration.
- Fixed the situation that the level evaluation may be abnormal if the clearance time exceeded 1 hour.
