Super Alloy Ranger update for 15 September 2022

V1.00202209152000 Updates

Patchnotes
  1. The ALT+ENTER hotkeys have been disabled because of the bug it may triggered. Please switch between fullscreen and window mode via "Options - Display".
  2. Fixed the problem that some enemies may respawned at wrong positions.
  3. Fixed some wrong mechanism data.
  4. Fixed some wrong level configuration.
  5. Fixed the situation that the level evaluation may be abnormal if the clearance time exceeded 1 hour.

