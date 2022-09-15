 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 15 September 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.09.15 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

# Improvements

  • The location of the Runas Ruins(Tutorial) exit is changed to the east as much as possible.
    (The unnamed tower comes right into view.)
  • Trolls are moved to Abandoned House areas.
  • The terrain on which the troll was located will be deleted.
  • The Fairy trees are modified to make it a little bit more visible.
  • Naked Traveler and bandits are repositioned.
  • Fast movement guidance using Deadly Potion is added.
  • Demand for Goblin hunting quests is lowered.
  • Jenkins is repositioned inside the town of Darkess.
  • Johnsonville acquisition location has been changed to a location closer to the Darkess Village.
  • The price of the Heirloom increases.
  • Other terrain is modified (ex: The back door of Darkess Freddiya's store, etc...)

# Fixed bugs

  • The problem of incorrect voice when attacking with a pickax has been fixed.
Caution!

Please note that the characters saved in the Eastern Valley may start at their own resurrection locations due to the change in the terrain of the eastern valley.

Caution2!

If the existing campfire has entered the terrain, please revive it from the unknown tower and install the campfire in a new location.

Changed files in this update

