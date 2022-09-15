Patch 1.010

Hello everyone!

Thank you for all the feedback, requests, and ideas. We now have a patch with lots of changes that make Illuminaria even more fun!

Please keep sharing your comments and suggestions in our Steam community forums or on our Discord. We appreciate your feedback!

Here's a list of the most important changes we've made.

General

Linux version now available!

Gameplay

Improved workers AI.

Balanced all difficulty levels.

Changed the layout of the map, to make expeditions more available at the beginning of each region.

Balanced rewards in expeditions.

Anti-robber turrets have a wider range.

Caves are disabled until the reactor is rebuilt.

Quality of life

Added settings for cursor confinement and edge scrolling.

Adjusted volume of sound effects.

Improved golem assault screen.

Improved golem potion usage.

Added an icon that shows when a worker is using a potion in expedition battles.

Added highlight to units and tiles in expedition battles.

Added button to place all units in expedition battles.

Added information about which achievements you have completed in each region.

Added information about golem resistances and icons displaying its resistances.

Added animations and particles to machines.

Bugs

Fixed audio volume bug.

Fixed edge scrolling in macOS.

Fixed runes disappearing after the reactor is destroyed.

Fixed resources disappearing after setting "no production" in machines.

Fixed portal not appearing in monsters attack.

Fixed resources not being discounted when purchasing a turret or machine.

Fixed attacks without warning.

Fixed turret overload not recharging when turrets were not on sight.

Fixed recommended weapons in expeditions.

Fixed "required" text in the expedition screen.

Thanks again for the support! We'll keep working on the game, adding more features and making more improvements. We'll keep you posted on future news!