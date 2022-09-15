Early Access Version 0.4a

Misc
- Reduces screen space taken by the shadows at the bottom of the screen.
Bug Fixes
- Fixes an issue where some status effects were misaligned.
- Fixes an issue where the emblem name shown for the Mysterious Master event were incorrect.
- Fixes issues with options not being properly loaded between level or after opening the game. It concerns screen and volume settings.
- Fixed an issue with the cost of Reyna's capacities not being properly updated.
