Additional 17-th Season in King of the Hill! | 16th Season Results

What's up, puny humans!

As you probably already know, the 1.0 release has been rescheduled for September 29th due to "technical reasons" >_>. Therefore, we decided with a great sense of urgency to release a small balance update and organize one more additional Season 17, which is going to be pretty short—lasting from September 15th to 29th.

Attention: everyone who participates in "King of the Hill" and enters the leaderboards during this DEFINITELY FINAL Early Access season will get a unique medal to showcase next to their name!

👆 This is a complimentary gift from the Despot—the reason being that release delay announcement we did a couple of days ago. By the way, in Version 1.0, you will have the ability to select what medals are showcased on the "King of the Hill" leaderboards next to your name.

Balance Changes

"Panic": provocation radius of that mutation has been reduced a one-third;

"Shield": the amount of damage blocked has been reduced—500->400;

"Brawl" mode: magic resistance bonus increased. New values:

Costs: [10, 10, 10, 15]; Bonuses: [30, 50, 70, 90].

On floors 2 and 3, the number of rooms is now invariable: nine rooms are generated;

The "Dodge" ability of Tricksters: cooldown time increased—4 sec -> 5 sec;

Item parameters for the Fighters class have been slightly tweaked. Big, big "Thank you" to spudiiman, a member of our Discord server, for constantly reminding us of the need to balance them.

It's time to wrap up King of the Hill season 16

WINNERS:

🥇 Puny Izard

🥈 La cucaracha

🥉 Дранiк

One of our most dedicated content creators, Puny Izard, seems to be in his prime right now, with a couple of solid wins in the last few seasons. Check out his YouTube channel where he uploads lots of cool Despot's Game content and support him with a follow or two.

Congratulations to the winners. All three will receive a Steam key for any game of their choosing from the tinyBuild publisher catalog. Please contact George Kulko via Steam to claim your prizes.

Note: after there release of Version 1.0, prizes for winning "King of the Hill" will be limited to in-game leaderboard medals.

Season 17, the last season of the Early Access phase (this time it's 100% the last!), starts now and ends on September 29th at 6 PM CEST. Will the seasons still change and will updates still come out after we release Despot's Game 1.0? The Despot has already answered this question and he will not do it again, puny humans.

Okay, fine: the answer is "yes, they will". Now go and get that limited-time medal in "King of the Hill".

