Server is now open

Share · View all patches · Build 9522207 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 02:52:08 UTC by Wendy

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

New System:

Added Promotion for the month of September

Weekly Quests

Horror Pass Season 3

New Character: GrannyKham

New Character: Jessi

System Improvement:

Enhanced Physics Simulation System.

Optimized Prisoner’s Active Skill (Prisoner Chain).

Improved Ping System to support new characters.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Visitors can access a Portal before all Rituals have been completed in the “Junkyard” map.

Fixed Visitors can take damage from Warden while entering a ventilator.

Fixed bugs in the “Whistledown Mansion”

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

ระบบใหม่:

เพิ่ม Promotion สำหรับเดือนกันยายน

ภารกิจประจำสัปดาห์ (Weekly Quest)

ทางผีผ่าน 3 (Horror Pass season 3)

ตัวละครใหม่ : ยายคำ

ตัวละครใหม่ : เจสซี่

ปรับปรุงระบบ:

ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพระบบ Physics Simulation

ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพ ทักษะ โซ่คนคุก (Prisoner Chain) ของ คนคุก

ปรับปรุงระบบแจ้งพิกัดสำหรับตัวละครใหม่

แก้ไขบัค:

แก้บัคเปิดประตูนิวรณ์ได้โดยไม่ต้องทำพิธีในด่าน สุสานรถ

แก้บัคผู้มาเยือนโดนโจมตีขณะมุดท่อ

แก้บัคในด่าน วิสเซิลดาวน์ แมนชั่น

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย