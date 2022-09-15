Server is now open

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:
New System:
- Added Promotion for the month of September
- Weekly Quests
- Horror Pass Season 3
- New Character: GrannyKham
- New Character: Jessi
System Improvement:
- Enhanced Physics Simulation System.
- Optimized Prisoner’s Active Skill (Prisoner Chain).
- Improved Ping System to support new characters.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Visitors can access a Portal before all Rituals have been completed in the “Junkyard” map.
- Fixed Visitors can take damage from Warden while entering a ventilator.
- Fixed bugs in the “Whistledown Mansion”
For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้
ระบบใหม่:
- เพิ่ม Promotion สำหรับเดือนกันยายน
- ภารกิจประจำสัปดาห์ (Weekly Quest)
- ทางผีผ่าน 3 (Horror Pass season 3)
- ตัวละครใหม่ : ยายคำ
- ตัวละครใหม่ : เจสซี่
ปรับปรุงระบบ:
- ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพระบบ Physics Simulation
- ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพ ทักษะ โซ่คนคุก (Prisoner Chain) ของ คนคุก
- ปรับปรุงระบบแจ้งพิกัดสำหรับตัวละครใหม่
แก้ไขบัค:
- แก้บัคเปิดประตูนิวรณ์ได้โดยไม่ต้องทำพิธีในด่าน สุสานรถ
- แก้บัคผู้มาเยือนโดนโจมตีขณะมุดท่อ
- แก้บัคในด่าน วิสเซิลดาวน์ แมนชั่น
สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
Changed files in this update