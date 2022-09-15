 Skip to content

Home Sweet Home Survive update for 15 September 2022

Server is now open

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

New System:

  • Added Promotion for the month of September
  • Weekly Quests
  • Horror Pass Season 3
  • New Character: GrannyKham
  • New Character: Jessi

System Improvement:

  • Enhanced Physics Simulation System.
  • Optimized Prisoner’s Active Skill (Prisoner Chain).
  • Improved Ping System to support new characters.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Visitors can access a Portal before all Rituals have been completed in the “Junkyard” map.
  • Fixed Visitors can take damage from Warden while entering a ventilator.
  • Fixed bugs in the “Whistledown Mansion”

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

ระบบใหม่:

  • เพิ่ม Promotion สำหรับเดือนกันยายน
  • ภารกิจประจำสัปดาห์ (Weekly Quest)
  • ทางผีผ่าน 3 (Horror Pass season 3)
  • ตัวละครใหม่ : ยายคำ
  • ตัวละครใหม่ : เจสซี่

ปรับปรุงระบบ:

  • ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพระบบ Physics Simulation
  • ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพ ทักษะ โซ่คนคุก (Prisoner Chain) ของ คนคุก
  • ปรับปรุงระบบแจ้งพิกัดสำหรับตัวละครใหม่

แก้ไขบัค:

  • แก้บัคเปิดประตูนิวรณ์ได้โดยไม่ต้องทำพิธีในด่าน สุสานรถ
  • แก้บัคผู้มาเยือนโดนโจมตีขณะมุดท่อ
  • แก้บัคในด่าน วิสเซิลดาวน์ แมนชั่น

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

