09/15 Patch

Build 9521999 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 11:59:32 UTC

①Add Localization for Japanese

②Bug Fix

Fixed a bug where Luck is invalid for blessing selection

Fixed abnormal prices for selling items in endless mode

Fixed abnormal probability of appearance for drawing tower blessings (Maoyu Summoning, etc.)

Fixed the bug that Lunar Airship, Remilia, Naughty Fairy, and Doremi were not included in the illustrated book

③Mechanism

Golden effect will keep after the tower is upgraded or transformed

Now defeating the boss in the endless mode will drop 3 additional [Blessing Point]

④Character

Professor Cirno

Deal an extra 99 magic DMG when continuously attacks makes emenies frozen

Duration of Perfect Freeze increases from 5s to 9s

Area of Diamond Sotrm increases from 8 to 12

⑤Tower

Yakumo Yukari

Laser attack coefficient increases from 0.2 to 0.5, base attack power changed to 40%

【Otherworldly tram】Attack power coefficient bonus increases from 0.5 to 2

Nitori

Reload time changes from 2s to 1.6s

Burst interval changes from 0.3s to 0.2s

Miko

Test Of Courage：Rarity reduces from 5 to 4

Kaguya

Summonning limit for each kind of moon rabbits increases from 3 to 5

Toramaru Shou

【Pay Day】

Cooldown increases, and now it no longer provides all celestial creations, only [Blessing Point] (normal mode it only provides [Treasure Hammer])

⑥Blessing

All Propose

【Physical training】Rarity increases from 4 to 5，now its effect change to "blessing selection will trigger twice"

【Unidentified】chance for dropping Treasure Hammer increases from 25% to 50%

Bullet

【Giant hunter】DMG bonuse caps increase from 100 to 100+attack power

Spell

【Youkai wizard】Rarity changes from 2 to 1

【Focus energy】Rarity changes from 1 to 2

Summon

【Indestructible】"+10% HP for【Summoned】" changes to "+20% HP for【Summoned】"

【Battle Instinct】"+10%【Summoned】Reincarnation shrinkage" changes to "+12.5%【Summoned】Reincarnation shrinkage"

【Number advantage】"each 【Summoned】damage+5%" changes to "each 【Summoned】damage+7.5%"

Red Blessing

【Heart of Healer】：The +5 bonus life cap provided is no longer removed after selling/transforming Eirin

【Bonechilling Winter Gale】：DMG bonus of "Frostbite " increase back to doubled

【Hearts as One】：Area of sharing Magic Fountains increase from 6 to 9

【Rabbit Leader】：【Kaguya】damage bonus of carrot missiles from the long-range Moon Rabbit increases from 1 to 15，【Reisen】damage bonus of attacks increase from 1 to 3

【Flash Princess】：Moon rabbits with treasure no longer drop all celestial creations but 1/2/3/4 courage points, and effect of those courage points doubles in the Test of Courage

【Tulip Alraune】：now it only provides GACHA