Warlander Open Beta update for 15 September 2022

Open Beta Patch - 0.8.2.525

Share · View all patches · Build 9521763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Warlander!

We have released a small patch that fixes a few community-identified issues.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the game will not start if the installation path breaks due to specific characters being included. This is related to Sentry Anti Cheat issues and should solve the install and launch problems.

  • Shortened the maximum waiting time to load data when starting a match.

  • Fixed an issue that caused the load-out screen to become inoperable when an error occurred.

Your feedback is greatly appreciated!

To report technical issues please create a ticket with PLAYER SUPPORT

To suggest features or report bugs please head over to our FEATURE UPVOTE SITE

Your Warlander Team

