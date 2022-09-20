SAS 4 Update 2.0 is rolling out now - Update Notes!



The long-awaited SAS 4 update has finally arrived and it's time to hit the road! An all-new level is waiting on the planet of Montano.

Jump into the driver’s seat of one of the brand new cars and battle through the abandoned streets fighting hordes of zombies and the new gun-toting Scavenger enemies. Race to retrieve a mysterious artefact from space. Let's roll out!

New Content

New Map: Recovery

Available in both normal and nightmare difficulty.

Also supports Live Events (Apocalypse / Last Man Standing / Virus Samples).

Added 5 new achievements.

Bug Fixes & Balance Changes

Made improvements to the Faction War join flow to reduce the number of players receiving an error when trying to join a war.

Fixed the Zero Casualties Achievement not being possible.

Fixed a crash when leaving the coop screen.

Various performance & stability improvements.

Let us know your feedback in the comments below and happy gaming! :D