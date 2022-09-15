- Fixed a bug where miscellaneous information would be swiped indefinitely
- Fixed a bug that caused the ESC menu to become unresponsive
- Fixed a bug in the archive system that could cause unresponsiveness
- Fixed the bug that the main menu button of the pause menu could only be pressed once
Chicken Fall Prologue update for 15 September 2022
September 15 Update Log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
