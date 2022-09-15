 Skip to content

Chicken Fall Prologue update for 15 September 2022

September 15 Update Log

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where miscellaneous information would be swiped indefinitely
  • Fixed a bug that caused the ESC menu to become unresponsive
  • Fixed a bug in the archive system that could cause unresponsiveness
  • Fixed the bug that the main menu button of the pause menu could only be pressed once

Changed files in this update

Depot 2065531
