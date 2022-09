This build has not been seen in a public branch.

That's right, Jack Move is now verified to work on Steam Deck. You can now play Jack Move on the go, safe in the knowledge that you'll have an excellent experience.

Valve have tested and reviewed the game to make sure it works perfectly on the Steam Deck. That includes controls, resolution and performance 👍 The result is that Jack Move has Valve's official "Verified" stamp of approval.

Cheers,

Edd