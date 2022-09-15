 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 15 September 2022

0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9521507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new enemy
Increased the amount of shower cubicles, for what though?
Map re-arranged
Increased item stackable amount: key, currency
Enhanced ability: Sense
Enhanced ability: Feed
Enhanced ability: Heal
Portals are much easier to find
Fixed some bugs

