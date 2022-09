Share · View all patches · Build 9521431 · Last edited 20 September 2022 – 05:39:09 UTC by Wendy

We added both English and Japanese as a new game language!

To change the game language please right click on the game in your "Library", select "Properties" and change to either "English" or "Japanese" in the "Language" tab.

※If you encounter an error message when you start the game for the first time, please reinstall the game. ːkawaiibugːːsorryː