Patch 0.11.0a - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9521414 · Last edited 15 September 2022 – 08:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Repositioned spawn locations on Africa Mission 7.

Fog increased on Africa mission 10

Upgrade panel has had its shadows disabled unless hovering

Bug Fixes:

Fixed flak88 trucks not exploding on death

Fixed spitfire weapon preset 5, from having MK2 hispanos with the MKIIc version with more rounds

Fixed Mission 7 AA truck spawning underground

Fixed Mission 8 allied spawns and fixed a problem with enemy tanks spawning despite transports not reaching near the base

Fixed Mission 9 bug with friendly AA trucks going underground

Fixed panther tank bugs:

Fixed a bug with the panther tank moving faster then planes and trying to be the DeLorean of ww2

Fixed a bug with them not exploding on death

Fixed the turret rotation being on the wrong axis

Fixed an issue with the spinning turret

MacOS

Fixed mission naming for 6 & 7, the brief title was incorrect

Updated database to have the VG33 and P38G