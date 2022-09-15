Patch 0.11.0a - Hotfix

Changes:
Repositioned spawn locations on Africa Mission 7.
Fog increased on Africa mission 10
Upgrade panel has had its shadows disabled unless hovering
Bug Fixes:
Fixed flak88 trucks not exploding on death
Fixed spitfire weapon preset 5, from having MK2 hispanos with the MKIIc version with more rounds
Fixed Mission 7 AA truck spawning underground
Fixed Mission 8 allied spawns and fixed a problem with enemy tanks spawning despite transports not reaching near the base
Fixed Mission 9 bug with friendly AA trucks going underground
Fixed panther tank bugs:
- Fixed a bug with the panther tank moving faster then planes and trying to be the DeLorean of ww2
- Fixed a bug with them not exploding on death
- Fixed the turret rotation being on the wrong axis
- Fixed an issue with the spinning turret
MacOS
- Fixed mission naming for 6 & 7, the brief title was incorrect
Updated database to have the VG33 and P38G
Changed files in this update