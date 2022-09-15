Update 2022.09.15.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.09.15.0
FIX:
- Big code polish pass on the grabbing mechanic, to try to prevent various edge scenarios resulting in glitches (more visual polish will come later on)
- Fixed regression: Father Zera not doing intended damage caused by previous physics system velocity tweaks
- Father Zera: fixed transitions in combos from blocked attack animations to regular attack animations
- Jacek: Fixed a little animation twitch at the end of the fight
- Long Guard is now triggered with a different system (to be more consistent with the rest of the controls)
- Alexander: fixed a bug where he did a Back attack instead of a Close Attack when close to the opponent
- Polish pass on the head look-at mechanic
- Fixed regression: increased physics collision detection offset to adjust to the new faster max angular speed from the previous update
- Fixed a bug where some of the characters didn't bash away the opponent's Long Guard if they hit the weak part of the blade first
- Fixed bug where some characters' hands twisted for a moment after defending a grab
NEW:
- Added troubleshooting tips to Main Menu (may be temporary)
- The game's physics clock now automatically syncs to your monitor's refresh rate
- If your monitor's refresh rate is above 145 Hz, the game will try to go to full screen and set the refresh rate to 120. If it fails (because of your system settings for example), it will set the physics refresh rate to half of your monitor's refresh rate
- Added a VR HMD set refresh rate Menu window (temporary solution)
- You can no longer turn off "Sync Physics with FPS"
- You can no longer turn off Vsync (the option is still there to avoid corrupting previous savegames, but it doesn't turn it off - temporary solution)
- Father Zera: added a dedicated Grab finisher
Changed files in this update