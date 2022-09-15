Tenebrae, Radiants, Occultists and our Halloween Contests!

Hi folks,

This patch adds to the game two new playable Elementals: Tenebrae (Dark Elemental) & Radiants (Light Elemental), as well as a new Philosopher specialization: Occultist. There are also minor buffs in the Shadow Magic skill and several new cards to accompany the three new archetypes.

Halloween is coming next month, coincidentally presenting the opportunity for a thematic contest and ample time (about a month and a half) to create your entries! So let's go!

There will be two separate contests—one for modders and a second for YouTubers. You can participate in either or both and even win twice.

Erannorth Chronicles - Halloween Modding Contest

Create a mod for Erannorth Chronicles.

Your mod can be in any category you like (archetypes, locations, events, etc.) except Cosmetic mods, i.e., no PC Portraits, please.

Upload your mod in Steam Workshop before Monday, October 31, 2022.

Share its workshop link in our #modding-contest Discord channel.

Small Prints: The mod must be made specifically for this contest and must be uploaded in Steam Workshop between September 15 2022 to October 31, 2022. You can participate only once. Only the top-voted ones will be your contest entry if you submit multiple entries. The contest will be canceled if there are fewer than three entries after the deadline.



Erannorth Chronicles - Halloween YouTube Contest

Create a video about Erannorth Chronicles. Your video can be in any category you like (tutorial, strategy guide, tips, playthrough, etc.) but of course about Erannorth,

Upload your video to YouTube before Monday, October 31, 2022.

Share its link in our #modding-contest Discord channel.

Small Prints: The video must be made specifically for this contest and must be uploaded in YouTube between September 15 2022 to October 31, 2022. You can participate only once. Only the most-liked video will be your contest entry if you submit multiple videos. The contest will be canceled if there are fewer than three entries after the deadline.



How to win

The community will vote for their favorite entries after the contest conclusion. How many have subscribed to your mod or liked your video doesn't matter; and it's of course unfair as it's heavily affected on when the entry was uploaded. So the final word belongs to our Steam community: You.

We'll discuss that in more detail when that time comes.

The grand prize

1st spot: 4x Steam keys of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics, and Armaments, or for the upcoming DLC3 when it's ready.

4x Steam keys of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics, and Armaments, or for the upcoming DLC3 when it's ready. 2nd-3rd spot: 2x Steam key of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics and Armaments, or for the upcoming DLC3 when it's ready.

2x Steam key of your choice from my following products: Erannorth Chronicles, Ancient Ruins, Relics and Armaments, or for the upcoming DLC3 when it's ready. You can request each product key multiple times, i.e., to gift them to friends.

All 3 top winners of the Modding Contest will be getting the honorary title of 'Modder' in our Discord community (if they don't have it).

All 3 top winners of the YouTube Contest will be getting the honorary title of 'Influencer' in our Discord community.

If you have questions about the new archetypes or either contest, feel free to ask in the comments below!

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 15/09 # 1.043.4

New Content

Added 2 new Elemental classifications: Tenebrae (Dark Elemental), Radiants (Light Elemental), and their assorted cards.

Added some additional traits in the 3 Philosopher specializations.

Added a new Philosopher specialization: Occultist and their assorted cards.

Tweaked some underpowered Shadow Magic cards.

Added 6 PC-exclusive portraits

Bugfixes

Cards that change Morale, Demise, and Alert abilities, were showing up values affected by Expertise-based perk benefits. In contrast, they shouldn't, as such benefits can't apply to allies already in play.

Fixed some typos in various cards and perks.

Misc changes

Reactivate all Allies effect will ignore already active allies.

Modding Additions