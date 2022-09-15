 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deneb: Across the Stars update for 15 September 2022

2022.09.15 Patch - Improved the late stage

Share · View all patches · Build 9521254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Improved the late stage level design.

  • Added more safe zones.
  • After clearing the elevator stage, it is difficult to fall back to the previous stage.
  • No longer collides with falling objects while falling.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2016581
  • Loading history…
Depot 2016582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link