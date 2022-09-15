2022.09.15 Patch - Improved the late stage

Patch Notes
Improved the late stage level design.
- Added more safe zones.
- After clearing the elevator stage, it is difficult to fall back to the previous stage.
- No longer collides with falling objects while falling.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Improved the late stage level design.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update