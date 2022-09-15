Metal: Hellsinger is Live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**Hellsingers!

The Hells have opened! Make them fear the beat.**

Metal: Hellsinger is now available. With a thunderous original soundtrack by composer duo Two Feathers, and performances by legendary metal icons, Metal: Hellsinger answers the question: What if you could play a metal album? Check out our launch trailer:



Slay to the rhythm of metal and vengeance on an infernal journey through the eight Hells. Time your shots, dashes, finishers and more to the beat to increase your damage and raise your fury multiplier. As the fury rises, the music becomes more intense, layer by layer. When it peaks, the vocals roar in for the full metal experience.

Since June over one million of you have downloaded the free demo and expressed your passion online as you’ve honed your scores. The Metal: Hellsinger Gamescom live concert filled an entire hall to bursting, with hundreds of thousands more joining online. We thank you all. 🤘

David Goldfarb, Creative Director at The Outsiders, says, “It’s been a long road (3 years!) to get to this fateful day, but we are finally here! We are so excited to share Metal: Hellsinger with you all and hope you enjoy this pure metal rhythm shooter and the Unknown’s epic journey through the Eight Hells. Remember: headbanging is not required, but we highly recommend it. Thank you and good hunting in the Hells! 🤘”

The full experience now awaits the world; blast through a full campaign with award-winning voice actors Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale; top the leaderboards in the Torment challenge mode; use an arsenal of varied weapons to demolish demons to intense rhythms; and groove to the full original soundtrack.

Join us on Discord, Twitter, and Facebook!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1061910/Metal_Hellsinger/