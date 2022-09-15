 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt update for 15 September 2022

15.09.2022 Steam Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9520956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
  • Fixed various audio issues with dinosaurs' sounds (stuck sound after death and other actions);
  • Fixed bug with dinosaur kills registering in the Leaderboards;
  • Fixed bug causing all Giganotosauruses on the map have same height & weight;
  • Fixed bug preventing players from receiving achievements Traveller and Slayer;
  • Fixed bug causing player to watch death animation from third person view while hud from first person view ii still enabled;
  • Fixed bug that prevented save changed keybindings;
  • Fixed bug that showed message for the largest dino in collection incorrectly;
  • Fixed bug causing dinosaurs list display incorrectly in the Trophy Gallery.

Thank you all for your support, reporting issues and patience.

Stay safe and good hunting,
DDE Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1461031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link