15.09.2022 Steam Update

Changes:
- Fixed various audio issues with dinosaurs' sounds (stuck sound after death and other actions);
- Fixed bug with dinosaur kills registering in the Leaderboards;
- Fixed bug causing all Giganotosauruses on the map have same height & weight;
- Fixed bug preventing players from receiving achievements Traveller and Slayer;
- Fixed bug causing player to watch death animation from third person view while hud from first person view ii still enabled;
- Fixed bug that prevented save changed keybindings;
- Fixed bug that showed message for the largest dino in collection incorrectly;
- Fixed bug causing dinosaurs list display incorrectly in the Trophy Gallery.
Thank you all for your support, reporting issues and patience.
Stay safe and good hunting,
DDE Team
