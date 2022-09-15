ver1.27にアップデートしました。

We are in the process of implementing additional dungeon-related items, including the text we are asking you to translate.

We will be waiting for a little while, so we hope you will play it like it's been a long time since it was implemented.

We hope you enjoy the game as much as we do.

ver1.27

・When you put three pieces of equipment together in a row

If there is an item that is synthesized by crushing the spirit stone of twin star in the one of the items that disappear

(There is a limit to the number of items that can be combined with a single item.)

・The bug that caused all achievements in the game to be unobtainable has been addressed.

・Fixed a bug in which the Level Up Lovie sometimes did not properly recognize the object to be leveled up.

