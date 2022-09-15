 Skip to content

KoboldKare update for 15 September 2022

Patch 364_D643F3D

Share · View all patches · Build 9520701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed breeding mounts not spawning.
  • Added a few more dialogue pieces to certain characters. Dialogue will get flushed out more later.
  • Added jumppad upgrade. It spawns three pads, one at the City, Farm, and the back of the farm (to get to the body swap machine quicker).
  • Replaced a few grayboxed world items with textured models.
  • Dildos are now available in the underground pawn shop, their display models are currently invisible though so they are very difficult to find. Sorry!

Changed files in this update

