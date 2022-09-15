- Fixed breeding mounts not spawning.
- Added a few more dialogue pieces to certain characters. Dialogue will get flushed out more later.
- Added jumppad upgrade. It spawns three pads, one at the City, Farm, and the back of the farm (to get to the body swap machine quicker).
- Replaced a few grayboxed world items with textured models.
- Dildos are now available in the underground pawn shop, their display models are currently invisible though so they are very difficult to find. Sorry!
KoboldKare update for 15 September 2022
Patch 364_D643F3D
Patchnotes via Steam Community
