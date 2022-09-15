Patch notes for Sept 14

-
Added developer console enabled/disabled by pressing F1 (can enable the pause menu first by pressing Escape to show the cursor for the console), with the following commands currently available:
- build - shows the build version of the game
- gamepath - shows the filepath for where the game is installed
- profiles - lists up to 10 saved profile filepaths
-
Adjusted the scale of the tower dungeon (002) from the first level
