Cryptr update for 15 September 2022

Patch notes for Sept 14

Share · View all patches · Build 9520626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added developer console enabled/disabled by pressing F1 (can enable the pause menu first by pressing Escape to show the cursor for the console), with the following commands currently available:

    • build - shows the build version of the game
    • gamepath - shows the filepath for where the game is installed
    • profiles - lists up to 10 saved profile filepaths

  • Adjusted the scale of the tower dungeon (002) from the first level

Changed files in this update

Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
