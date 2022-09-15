- Changed how invulnerability and other tags are applied which should fix bugs where characters would unintentionally be made permanently invulnerable.
- Emblem - Fairy Ring: Ring radius increased from 4 tiles to 6, effect interval reduced from 20 seconds to 15.
- Emblem - Overgrowth: Changed to: The next damage spell you cast roots enemies hit for 4 seconds. Each enemy can only be rooted in this way once per spell cast. This effect refreshes after 7 seconds.
- Emblem - Spontaneous Combustion: Reduced number of particle effects for performance reasons.
- Spell - Acid Fire: Reduced number of particle effects for performance reasons.
- Spell - Fireball: Fixed bug where critical hits were being checked separately for each target hit instead of having a single check for all targets.
Neophyte update for 15 September 2022
Beta - v0.0.20c Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in developer branch