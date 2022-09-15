v2.2.4 Check out what's new!

Shortcuts:
● Completely reimplemented Shortcuts and replaced with Shortcut Actions
● Mic Shortcuts and PS Shortcuts have been split into 2
● All combo button options are visible
● Assign the Action to the button combo
● Can assign the same action to multiple combo buttons
● Available Actions:
- Set Controller Emulation to OFF
- Set Controller Emulation to Xbox 360
- Set Controller Emulation to DualShock 4
- Turn Off Controller (Bluetooth)
- System Notification for Controller Status
- Open Xbox Game Bar
- System Volume Up
- System Volume Down
- System Volume Mute
● Auto Controller Shut Off has been moved to Settings -> Controller -> Miscellaneous
Notifications:
● Updated to show which Emulation Mode you're in
● Clears any previous notifications to avoid build up
Gyroscope/Accelerometer:
● Some adjustments to Gyro/Accel
● Flick calibration setting has been removed and defaulted to 16
● Sensitivity now ranges from 1-10 for Gyro and Accel and defaulted to 5
Leaderboards:
● Fixed Dpad Right missing from list of leaderboards on the left
● Fixed stats resetting if you were to press Stats Tab again
NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.
Changed files in this update