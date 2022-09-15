v2.2.4 Check out what's new!

Shortcuts:

● Completely reimplemented Shortcuts and replaced with Shortcut Actions

● Mic Shortcuts and PS Shortcuts have been split into 2

● All combo button options are visible

● Assign the Action to the button combo

● Can assign the same action to multiple combo buttons

● Available Actions:

Set Controller Emulation to OFF

Set Controller Emulation to Xbox 360

Set Controller Emulation to DualShock 4

Turn Off Controller (Bluetooth)

System Notification for Controller Status

Open Xbox Game Bar

System Volume Up

System Volume Down

System Volume Mute

● Auto Controller Shut Off has been moved to Settings -> Controller -> Miscellaneous

Notifications:

● Updated to show which Emulation Mode you're in

● Clears any previous notifications to avoid build up

Gyroscope/Accelerometer:

● Some adjustments to Gyro/Accel

● Flick calibration setting has been removed and defaulted to 16

● Sensitivity now ranges from 1-10 for Gyro and Accel and defaulted to 5

Leaderboards:

● Fixed Dpad Right missing from list of leaderboards on the left

● Fixed stats resetting if you were to press Stats Tab again

NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.