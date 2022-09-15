 Skip to content

DSX update for 15 September 2022

v2.2.4 Check out what's new!

Share · View all patches · Build 9520428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shortcuts:
● Completely reimplemented Shortcuts and replaced with Shortcut Actions
● Mic Shortcuts and PS Shortcuts have been split into 2
● All combo button options are visible
● Assign the Action to the button combo
● Can assign the same action to multiple combo buttons
● Available Actions:

  • Set Controller Emulation to OFF
  • Set Controller Emulation to Xbox 360
  • Set Controller Emulation to DualShock 4
  • Turn Off Controller (Bluetooth)
  • System Notification for Controller Status
  • Open Xbox Game Bar
  • System Volume Up
  • System Volume Down
  • System Volume Mute
    ● Auto Controller Shut Off has been moved to Settings -> Controller -> Miscellaneous

Notifications:
● Updated to show which Emulation Mode you're in
● Clears any previous notifications to avoid build up

Gyroscope/Accelerometer:
● Some adjustments to Gyro/Accel
● Flick calibration setting has been removed and defaulted to 16
● Sensitivity now ranges from 1-10 for Gyro and Accel and defaulted to 5

Leaderboards:
● Fixed Dpad Right missing from list of leaderboards on the left
● Fixed stats resetting if you were to press Stats Tab again

NOTE: When updating ViGEm/HidHide Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.

