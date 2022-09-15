The Recon Update - Hotfix

Today we've introduced some improvements to the game with a Hotfix for performance issues related to the Recon Update. This fix is now available on all platforms. Thank you all for your reports and feedback! Please see below for the included updates:
- Fixed an issue where saves with many FNIX bases unlocked could cause the game to crash in Östervik
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash during the FNIX Rising missions
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash when approaching a FNIX Base
- Fixed an issue where infinite ticks would spawn and crash the game
-The Generation Zero Team
