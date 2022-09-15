Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 14) (v3)

The Steam reviews have been brutal today but the feedback from players in the forums have been amazing. Thanks as always - will continue to keep improving the game!

Escape closes screens now if opened - and if no screen open, it will open menu instead.

Side inventory icons are now buttons that will open up the business screen of whichever business sells that item.

Removed stress increase from saloon profit loss

Increased stock purchase prices of late game items

Page Up / Page Down keys for switching floors of saloon

Fixed bug with Options UI still showing after closing with escape

Sort options for Claim, Dirt, and Propose added to dropdown sort (Townspeople and Customer screens)

Added a gate where if all research has been researched, the research (say research one more time) side alert no longer triggers.

More to come.