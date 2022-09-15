Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 14) (v3)

The Steam reviews have been brutal today but the feedback from players in the forums have been amazing. Thanks as always - will continue to keep improving the game!
- Escape closes screens now if opened - and if no screen open, it will open menu instead.
- Side inventory icons are now buttons that will open up the business screen of whichever business sells that item.
- Removed stress increase from saloon profit loss
- Increased stock purchase prices of late game items
- Page Up / Page Down keys for switching floors of saloon
- Fixed bug with Options UI still showing after closing with escape
- Sort options for Claim, Dirt, and Propose added to dropdown sort (Townspeople and Customer screens)
- Added a gate where if all research has been researched, the research (say research one more time) side alert no longer triggers.
More to come.
Changed files in this update