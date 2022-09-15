 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deadwater Saloon update for 15 September 2022

Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 14) (v3)

Share · View all patches · Build 9520320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Steam reviews have been brutal today but the feedback from players in the forums have been amazing. Thanks as always - will continue to keep improving the game!

  • Escape closes screens now if opened - and if no screen open, it will open menu instead.
  • Side inventory icons are now buttons that will open up the business screen of whichever business sells that item.
  • Removed stress increase from saloon profit loss
  • Increased stock purchase prices of late game items
  • Page Up / Page Down keys for switching floors of saloon
  • Fixed bug with Options UI still showing after closing with escape
  • Sort options for Claim, Dirt, and Propose added to dropdown sort (Townspeople and Customer screens)
  • Added a gate where if all research has been researched, the research (say research one more time) side alert no longer triggers.

More to come.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1696081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link