2022/9/15 修复及调整

√1、修复-几处文本错误问题
√2、修复-技能多次不正确触发（时间及概率计算错误）
√1、调整-现在所有战斗天赋增加的战斗属性更多样
√2、调整-怪物的自动回复降低且关联系数更改
√3、调整-调整了术法的弹道轨迹向目标方向偏移
官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
√1、修复-几处文本错误问题
√2、修复-技能多次不正确触发（时间及概率计算错误）
√1、调整-现在所有战斗天赋增加的战斗属性更多样
√2、调整-怪物的自动回复降低且关联系数更改
√3、调整-调整了术法的弹道轨迹向目标方向偏移
官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update