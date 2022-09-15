 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 15 September 2022

2022/9/15 修复及调整

√1、修复-几处文本错误问题
√2、修复-技能多次不正确触发（时间及概率计算错误）

√1、调整-现在所有战斗天赋增加的战斗属性更多样
√2、调整-怪物的自动回复降低且关联系数更改
√3、调整-调整了术法的弹道轨迹向目标方向偏移

官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）

