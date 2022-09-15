VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

YAMAMOTO HIROYUKI has also been part of the design effort for the mechanical appearance Surprisingly, the “CG BOX ART” that promises a sense of mechanical plastic models has been used from the beginning.

YAMAMOTO adopted an approach to decompose the elements of realistic styles and reproduce them in games.



Before and after the use of the shader

We have indeed put in considerable amounts of effort to establish some of the expressive approaches.

In particular, it was extremely difficult to reproduce the Dry Brush for the models.

The image board of Callisto has been incorporated into the overall art production, which also represents the goal of our effort.

Despite our efforts in the trial and error process, there are still features that have not been fulfilled.

We are looking forward to completing these unfulfilled features given the opportunity.



The Image Board under development has been made public for the first time.