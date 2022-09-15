20220915 UPDATE NOTE

[STORY MODE]
- Lowered the overall difficulty of "Lynn" in the final chapter: reduced the number of frozen gems, removed the additional after-transformation effect of the skill "Frost Dragon Ice Crystallization"
- Lowered the overall difficulty of "Iona" in the final chapter: reduced the percentage damage of the skill "Breath of Fury", reduced the number of times the skill "Breath of Fury" casted, nerfed the healing-preventing effect the skill "Bind Dragon Soul"
- The effect of the gem skill "Information Lockdown" is changed to trigger once per round
- Fixed the black screen bug in the cutscene
[CHALLENGE MODE]
- Added the third world - "Academy"
- Added the Challenge Assistant System Talent Tree
- Modified the description of some skills and gems
- Replaced the models of some abnormal gems
- Modified the effects of some relics and skills
- Adjusted the overall difficulty of the hard mode
- Adjusted the distribution of nodes on the map
- Adjusted the layout of random events, added a scroll bar that can be dragged for viewing
- Fixed the bug that some items, skills, and relics in the Archives that cannot be unlocked
- Fixed the bug that some random events in the first and second worlds have effects and descriptions that do not match
[HOME MODE]
- "Iona" has joined us in the Home Mode
