Mirror 2: Project X update for 15 September 2022

20220915 UPDATE NOTE

[STORY MODE]
  • Lowered the overall difficulty of "Lynn" in the final chapter: reduced the number of frozen gems, removed the additional after-transformation effect of the skill "Frost Dragon Ice Crystallization"
  • Lowered the overall difficulty of "Iona" in the final chapter: reduced the percentage damage of the skill "Breath of Fury", reduced the number of times the skill "Breath of Fury" casted, nerfed the healing-preventing effect the skill "Bind Dragon Soul"
  • The effect of the gem skill "Information Lockdown" is changed to trigger once per round
  • Fixed the black screen bug in the cutscene
[CHALLENGE MODE]
  • Added the third world - "Academy"
  • Added the Challenge Assistant System Talent Tree
  • Modified the description of some skills and gems
  • Replaced the models of some abnormal gems
  • Modified the effects of some relics and skills
  • Adjusted the overall difficulty of the hard mode
  • Adjusted the distribution of nodes on the map
  • Adjusted the layout of random events, added a scroll bar that can be dragged for viewing
  • Fixed the bug that some items, skills, and relics in the Archives that cannot be unlocked
  • Fixed the bug that some random events in the first and second worlds have effects and descriptions that do not match
[HOME MODE]
  • "Iona" has joined us in the Home Mode

