Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory: OUT NOW!

Today's the day! Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory is finally available!

Hi! We're in Japan at the 2022 Tokyo Game Show's Indie Exhibit, and we're so excited to be releasing Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory today on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux!!

Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory is a puzzle game that has been described as “a combination between Pac-Man and chess”. Guide the adventurous Ayla as she attempts to rescue her dog, Falafel, from the confines of a mysterious towering laboratory deep within a solitary forest. Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory combines puzzle and strategy elements with an engaging storyline full of memorable characters and biting humor.

Over 100 levels!

We are super excited to share with you the 100+ creative, thought-provoking puzzles, accompanied by many original characters and fun dialogue, that are be part of Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory!

Think your way through brain-racking puzzles as you outsmart the Puppet Panics and save Falafel!

