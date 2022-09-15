 Skip to content

Motocross: Chasing the Dream update for 15 September 2022

Release Notes 09/14/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9519720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Torque curve adjustments - little less linear in the bottom end than yesterday's update
  • Moves third-person camera in a bit

Changed files in this update

Motocross: Chasing the Dream Content Depot 830541
  • Loading history…
