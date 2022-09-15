Update 9.6.2 Released!

Hey Eco Citizens,

we're happy to announce that Update 9.6.2 has just released. It contains several fixes for issues that were reported, more polish and we have also slightly adjusted the shelf life for seeds and crops based on your feedback. Please find the full changelog below:

Avatar

Fixed: Adding items to a stockpile while standing on top of it could cause your avatar to fall underground

Adding items to a stockpile while standing on top of it could cause your avatar to fall underground Fixed: Swapping tools would not always display visually to others

Swapping tools would not always display visually to others Fixed: Tools could clip through the blanket while sleeping in beds

Tools could clip through the blanket while sleeping in beds Fixed: Sleeping would break some clothing visually

Balance

Shelf life of Crop Seeds increased by 3 days

Shelf life of Crops increased by 1 day

Civics

Fixed: Elected Titles with appropriate permissions were unable to manage the Treasury

Elected Titles with appropriate permissions were unable to manage the Treasury Fixed: It was not possible to reorder vote preferences for candidates once an initial vote was made

It was not possible to reorder vote preferences for candidates once an initial vote was made Fixed: Votes from the election website would not always register correctly on first attempt, depending on browser settings

Votes from the election website would not always register correctly on first attempt, depending on browser settings Fixed: The button for "View All Votes" on the election website was not opening

The button for "View All Votes" on the election website was not opening Fixed: When drafting civics, the incremental numbers used as a suffix for default names would be missing for every other entry

Graphics

Fixed: Looking in the direction of multiple smog sources would cause FPS drop

Looking in the direction of multiple smog sources would cause FPS drop Fixed: Foxes would sometimes become elongated

Foxes would sometimes become elongated Fixed: Some Linux machines would render all world graphics purple

Stores

Fixed: Store notifications in the news feed could display incorrect items for sale

Store notifications in the news feed could display incorrect items for sale Fixed: The shop cart would not accept trades from linked storages

Fixed: After relogging into a server, it was not possible to use the currently equipped tool until swapping tools

After relogging into a server, it was not possible to use the currently equipped tool until swapping tools Fixed: An exploit allowed using tools without expending calories or durability

An exploit allowed using tools without expending calories or durability Fixed: It was not possible to place Asphalt Ramps when the first placement point was lower than the second

It was not possible to place Asphalt Ramps when the first placement point was lower than the second Fixed: Using a tool in third-person view while riding a vehicle would cause the animation to loop

Using a tool in third-person view while riding a vehicle would cause the animation to loop Fixed: Only Cod and Moon Jellyfish were catchable by fishing

Only Cod and Moon Jellyfish were catchable by fishing Fixed: Unclaiming property with the Land Claim Stake would display incorrectly if there was no property to unclaim

Tooltips

Fixed: Residency information in citizens tooltips would not update until after a server restart

Residency information in citizens tooltips would not update until after a server restart Fixed: Requirements to be eligible in an elected title's tooltip would not update until after a server restart

Requirements to be eligible in an elected title's tooltip would not update until after a server restart Fixed: Specialty/profession tooltips referenced in civics would only display the title of skill

Specialty/profession tooltips referenced in civics would only display the title of skill Fixed: Modded items could display the incorrect specialty labor required on tooltips

Modded items could display the incorrect specialty labor required on tooltips Fixed: The tooltip for "New Tab Created per Whisper" in the settings menu had overlapping text

UI

Updated server UI to make naming the server and assigning user permissions part of the "Initial Setup" tab

Fixed: When resizing the Economy Viewer, it would move to the bottom of the screen

When resizing the Economy Viewer, it would move to the bottom of the screen Fixed: Bank balance tab could become misaligned when resizing the Economy Viewer

Bank balance tab could become misaligned when resizing the Economy Viewer Vehicles

Fixed: The crane was unable to interact with blocks

The crane was unable to interact with blocks Fixed: It was not possible to move the Shop Cart after a server restart if it was open at the time of the restart

It was not possible to move the Shop Cart after a server restart if it was open at the time of the restart Fixed: A crash would occur after watching someone pick up a cart then leaving and re-entering rendering distance

A crash would occur after watching someone pick up a cart then leaving and re-entering rendering distance Fixed: Placing a large vehicle on top of an avatar would cause both to be pushed back backwards

Placing a large vehicle on top of an avatar would cause both to be pushed back backwards Fixed: Steam Tractor Harvester and Sower attachments had incorrect collision with other blocks

Steam Tractor Harvester and Sower attachments had incorrect collision with other blocks Fixed: The Wheelbarrow could cause strange physics interactions after repeated use

World Objects

All world objects that consume fuel now have an On/Off toggle switch

Fixed: It was possible to duplicate items on busy servers by transferring items to a stockpile and quickly picking up the stockpile right afterwards

It was possible to duplicate items on busy servers by transferring items to a stockpile and quickly picking up the stockpile right afterwards Fixed: Civics world objects migrated from 9.5.4 were not appearing on the world map

Civics world objects migrated from 9.5.4 were not appearing on the world map Fixed: The interaction highlight would remain on a bed after starting to sleep

The interaction highlight would remain on a bed after starting to sleep Fixed: Using HTML tags in the text field for world objects would cause a client crash

3D Food

Fixed: Held food could become invisible to others when cycling between foods that have a 3D model and those that don't

Held food could become invisible to others when cycling between foods that have a 3D model and those that don't Fixed: Cancelling an eating animation by switching to another food would cause a delay in the next food appearing

Cancelling an eating animation by switching to another food would cause a delay in the next food appearing Fixed: Eating animations were missing when right-clicking the food in your currently selected toolbar slot

Eating animations were missing when right-clicking the food in your currently selected toolbar slot Fixed: Poke Bowl had different cutlery in first-person and third-person view

Poke Bowl had different cutlery in first-person and third-person view Fixed: Curved shaders were missing in a variety of foods, causing a strange appearance

Misc