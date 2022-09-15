Update 9.6.2 Released!

Hey Eco Citizens,
we're happy to announce that Update 9.6.2 has just released. It contains several fixes for issues that were reported, more polish and we have also slightly adjusted the shelf life for seeds and crops based on your feedback. Please find the full changelog below:
Avatar
- Fixed: Adding items to a stockpile while standing on top of it could cause your avatar to fall underground
- Fixed: Swapping tools would not always display visually to others
- Fixed: Tools could clip through the blanket while sleeping in beds
- Fixed: Sleeping would break some clothing visually
Balance
- Shelf life of Crop Seeds increased by 3 days
- Shelf life of Crops increased by 1 day
Civics
- Fixed: Elected Titles with appropriate permissions were unable to manage the Treasury
- Fixed: It was not possible to reorder vote preferences for candidates once an initial vote was made
- Fixed: Votes from the election website would not always register correctly on first attempt, depending on browser settings
- Fixed: The button for "View All Votes" on the election website was not opening
- Fixed: When drafting civics, the incremental numbers used as a suffix for default names would be missing for every other entry
Graphics
- Fixed: Looking in the direction of multiple smog sources would cause FPS drop
- Fixed: Foxes would sometimes become elongated
- Fixed: Some Linux machines would render all world graphics purple
Stores
- Fixed: Store notifications in the news feed could display incorrect items for sale
- Fixed: The shop cart would not accept trades from linked storages
Tools
- Fixed: After relogging into a server, it was not possible to use the currently equipped tool until swapping tools
- Fixed: An exploit allowed using tools without expending calories or durability
- Fixed: It was not possible to place Asphalt Ramps when the first placement point was lower than the second
- Fixed: Using a tool in third-person view while riding a vehicle would cause the animation to loop
- Fixed: Only Cod and Moon Jellyfish were catchable by fishing
- Fixed: Unclaiming property with the Land Claim Stake would display incorrectly if there was no property to unclaim
Tooltips
- Fixed: Residency information in citizens tooltips would not update until after a server restart
- Fixed: Requirements to be eligible in an elected title's tooltip would not update until after a server restart
- Fixed: Specialty/profession tooltips referenced in civics would only display the title of skill
- Fixed: Modded items could display the incorrect specialty labor required on tooltips
- Fixed: The tooltip for "New Tab Created per Whisper" in the settings menu had overlapping text
UI
- Updated server UI to make naming the server and assigning user permissions part of the "Initial Setup" tab
- Fixed: When resizing the Economy Viewer, it would move to the bottom of the screen
- Fixed: Bank balance tab could become misaligned when resizing the Economy Viewer
- Vehicles
- Fixed: The crane was unable to interact with blocks
- Fixed: It was not possible to move the Shop Cart after a server restart if it was open at the time of the restart
- Fixed: A crash would occur after watching someone pick up a cart then leaving and re-entering rendering distance
- Fixed: Placing a large vehicle on top of an avatar would cause both to be pushed back backwards
- Fixed: Steam Tractor Harvester and Sower attachments had incorrect collision with other blocks
- Fixed: The Wheelbarrow could cause strange physics interactions after repeated use
World Objects
- All world objects that consume fuel now have an On/Off toggle switch
- Fixed: It was possible to duplicate items on busy servers by transferring items to a stockpile and quickly picking up the stockpile right afterwards
- Fixed: Civics world objects migrated from 9.5.4 were not appearing on the world map
- Fixed: The interaction highlight would remain on a bed after starting to sleep
- Fixed: Using HTML tags in the text field for world objects would cause a client crash
3D Food
- Fixed: Held food could become invisible to others when cycling between foods that have a 3D model and those that don't
- Fixed: Cancelling an eating animation by switching to another food would cause a delay in the next food appearing
- Fixed: Eating animations were missing when right-clicking the food in your currently selected toolbar slot
- Fixed: Poke Bowl had different cutlery in first-person and third-person view
- Fixed: Curved shaders were missing in a variety of foods, causing a strange appearance
Misc
- Optimizations to physics interactions
- Fixed: Changes to tools resulted in the Big Shovel Mod unable to be fixed for 9.6
- Fixed: The client would occasionally crash when loading chunks
- Fixed: Contributing to a work party could cause a server crash when under heavy load
- Fixed: Interacting with Taro Root plants would sometimes cause a crash
