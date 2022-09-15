 Skip to content

MORODASHI SUMO update for 15 September 2022

Update ver.2.0.1

Build 9519576

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. 179 types of accessories have been added.
  2. Accessories can now be attached to the chest, shoulders, and hands.
  3. Implemented "Character Directory". You can browse the characters you have played online in the past.
  4. Implemented online tournament function.

