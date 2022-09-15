- 179 types of accessories have been added.
- Accessories can now be attached to the chest, shoulders, and hands.
- Implemented "Character Directory". You can browse the characters you have played online in the past.
- Implemented online tournament function.
MORODASHI SUMO update for 15 September 2022
Update ver.2.0.1
