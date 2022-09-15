Update reports and scheduled plans-12

Hello, players.

The updates to the official release are as follows:

1.Now, if you choose "nothing" when you first trigger a bath porn event, the second time you trigger the same event, you won't skip the first bath event.

2.Modify the problem that when a late-night porn event is forced to end due to low physical strength and other reasons, there is a chance that it will be forced to quit in future late-night porn events.

3.Fix the problem of not being able to penetrate when changing sex positions with panties off but legs not open in late night porn events.

BTW, animated erotic CG is finished and work now. We're making memory mode and UI now.

See you in the next update.