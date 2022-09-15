 Skip to content

Bubble People update for 15 September 2022

Bubble People 1.5 "A Little Love Story" is now unlocked and welcome to play.

Last edited by Wendy

Dear Players:

Thank you for playing.

liujiajun
September 15, 2022

