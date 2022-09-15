Welcome to Vertical Shift, Update 2.6! This is our most significant update since the launch of Beta. You won't want to miss what we have in store!

NEW Freeze Tag Map

Same great game mode, a new great arena! Check out Double Helix, the first alternate map for Freeze Tag!

NEW Training Grounds



Time to test your reflexes and hone your skill! We've added a new room built to train and improve your tag timing and swinging efficiency. Multiplayer is enabled on the training grounds, so train with your friends!

NEW Avatar Outfit Options



Green shirts are so last season. Check out the Vertical Shift Store in the menu to find a brand new variety of hair, shirt, and pants options for your avatar!

In-App Purchases are now available on the Meta (Oculus) Quest!



Now, all users can grab the latest looks! All purchases fund the continued development of Vertical Shift.

NEW Furniture in Resistance HQ



Home base just got an upgrade. Take a look around next time you log in!

NEW Quality of Life Upgrades



The rooms board now lets you know which games are in progress or about to start, and lobbies now include a countdown to the end of the game. Before joining a room, you will now have the option to disable voice chat.

Log in and let us know what you think! Is there something you'd like to see in the next update? Let us know on our Canny board! Suggestions | Bug Reports

Purchase Mints, Win Merch!



To celebrate the launch of Mint Purchases on Quest, we will be hosting a Raffle! Anyone who purchases Mints before 8:ooPM ET Sunday, September 25th, will be entered to Win. Each purchase will count as 1 entry into the drawing. After the raffle closes, we will randomly select one winner from all purchasers!

The raffle winner will receive a FREE Vertical Shift T-Shirt and a Poster signed by the development team.

See you in the arenas!

-Corrupted Media Productions