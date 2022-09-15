2.947 - adjustments and Bug fixes

ADDITIONS:

[✅] Add Popup that shows if Backup save data was loaded.

ADJUSTMENTS:

[🔼] Make new recipes POP more in gift unlocks.

[🔼] Escape key closes windows opened .

[🔼] Force save trays prior to store switch.

[🔼] XP allocation amount setting is now shared between all open XP panels

[🔼] Replaced the +5% text of XP upgrades to instead preview changes from XP Allocation

[🔼] R&D will not purchase conveyor belts unless you already have purchased the baker and cashier for that dessert.

[🔼] Further improved time for processing offline generations.

BUGS:

[🔨] Active store collected time away while active when you have more than one store

[🔨] Sell Store tab doesn't update the lvl while sitting on the screen.

[🔨] Dragging the screen resolution, some main elements do not scale well.

[🔨] Final lvl of specialty stores didn't process offline for purchasing recipes properly.

[🔨] There was a small memory leak caused by switching stores which is now fixed.

[🔨] When users are offline for huge amounts of time with high punch clock, sometimes they got locked on the loading screen from rolling over numbers :(.

[🔨] Some notification dots don't appear immediately on load.

[🔨] Coffee Dot notification not always clearing properly.

[🔨] Fixed some inconsistencies with award names.

[🔨] Managers purchasing conveyor belts don't count towards award

[🔨] Respec of HQ Upgrades doesn't work in landscape mode

[🔨] Misc other bug fixes for text and alignments throughout.