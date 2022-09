2.947 - adjustments and Bug fixes

ADDITIONS:

[✠] Add Popup that shows if Backup save data was loaded.

ADJUSTMENTS:

[πŸ”Ό] Make new recipes POP more in gift unlocks.

[πŸ”Ό] Escape key closes windows opened .

[πŸ”Ό] Force save trays prior to store switch.

[πŸ”Ό] XP allocation amount setting is now shared between all open XP panels

[πŸ”Ό] Replaced the +5% text of XP upgrades to instead preview changes from XP Allocation

[πŸ”Ό] R&D will not purchase conveyor belts unless you already have purchased the baker and cashier for that dessert.

[πŸ”Ό] Further improved time for processing offline generations.

BUGS:

[πŸ”¨] Active store collected time away while active when you have more than one store

[πŸ”¨] Sell Store tab doesn't update the lvl while sitting on the screen.

[πŸ”¨] Dragging the screen resolution, some main elements do not scale well.

[πŸ”¨] Final lvl of specialty stores didn't process offline for purchasing recipes properly.

[πŸ”¨] There was a small memory leak caused by switching stores which is now fixed.

[πŸ”¨] When users are offline for huge amounts of time with high punch clock, sometimes they got locked on the loading screen from rolling over numbers :(.

[πŸ”¨] Some notification dots don't appear immediately on load.

[πŸ”¨] Coffee Dot notification not always clearing properly.

[πŸ”¨] Fixed some inconsistencies with award names.

[πŸ”¨] Managers purchasing conveyor belts don't count towards award

[πŸ”¨] Respec of HQ Upgrades doesn't work in landscape mode

[πŸ”¨] Misc other bug fixes for text and alignments throughout.