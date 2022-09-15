Patch notes for September 15, 2022

Introduction
Thanks everyone for playing Isle of Arrows and submitting your feedback and bug reports. The reviews, messages, and comments have been very helpful!
Exactly a week has passed since the release of the game and while I'm still a bit overwhelmed trying to catch up to all the messages, I thought I'd give a quick update on the continued development of the game.
Besides bug fixes and minor improvements, I want to focus work on two major points for the time being:
- Improving the experience for new players and reducing overall friction and frustration caused by balance and RNG
- Planning out the future of the game and how to expand it going forward
Today’s patch focuses on bug fixes and some rebalancing of the early game content to make the game's difficulty curve less steep. As a next step for balancing, I will be looking at mid and late game content.
Patch notes
General
- Fast forward mode is now always available, even to players that have not yet finished the first campaign
Balancing
- Lowered the overall difficulty of the Archer’s Oath campaign by slightly reducing the number of enemies that spawn
- Rearranged some of the unlocks of the Archer’s Oath campaign. A few powerful cards have been moved to unlock earlier in the progression
- Founder’s Guild starting resources increased by 1 each
- Treasure chest rewards have been slightly increased and now grant one of the following items: bonus cards, 3 bombs, 4 bridges, or 5 coins
- Brutes and Executioners now won’t spawn before wave 15 and 18 respectively
- Removed number of water tiles attached to the Sniper Tower by 1
- Dehydrate now always rounds up in case of an odd number of water tiles
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that would soft lock the game when getting a tower from the magic wheel without having room to place it
- Fixed a bug that would mess up a tile’s orientation when quickly rotating it
- Removed Masterplan from the Cannoneers’ pool of bonus cards and clarified its wording
- Fixed a localization issue that would show broken UI when clicking on a crystal while playing as the Cannoneers
- Fixed a bug that allowed arched paths to be built over crystals
- Reworked the wording on the Cannoneers guild to explain the absence of flags
- Added a potential fix for an issue that can corrupt save files when a power outage occurs
