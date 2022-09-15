 Skip to content

GG-Party Playtest update for 15 September 2022

Small fixes

Last edited by Wendy

  • Run climbing speed higher (Game-Design)
  • Run Level-Desgin updates
  • Run checkpoint and finish VFX & SFX added
  • Final Party-Screen placement rework
  • Final Party-Screen other and louder music
  • TP-Shooter hidden in tournement for now (need a rework)

