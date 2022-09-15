- Run climbing speed higher (Game-Design)
- Run Level-Desgin updates
- Run checkpoint and finish VFX & SFX added
- Final Party-Screen placement rework
- Final Party-Screen other and louder music
- TP-Shooter hidden in tournement for now (need a rework)
GG-Party Playtest update for 15 September 2022
Small fixes
